Owner and Airbnb disagree on refund for rental. Who's right?

Q: Last spring, I made an Airbnb reservation for a vacation rental in Lanai, Hawaii, in November 2020. Because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, I canceled the reservation in May.

Airbnb denied me a full refund. I attempted to phone Airbnb to discuss this denial, but the hold time was consistently over two hours. Feeling I had no other recourse, I disputed the claim with Capital One, my credit card company, and was given a conditional refund.

Capital One sided with Airbnb a month later and urged me to resolve this directly with Airbnb. I attempted to do so. I applied for a refund online and was told that, due to the vacation rental's refund policy, there would be no refund.

I called the owner, and she said that she does not have a record of my reservation, nor does she have any money from me for my reservation. She also has no policy that would have denied me a refund.

I contacted Airbnb with this information. A representative promised to call the owner and get back to me. Although she didn't call back, I received a notification from my credit card issuer that a refund of $282 had been issued to my credit card. But I never received it. Can you help me get my money back? ─ Carl Baeuerlen, Los Altos, California