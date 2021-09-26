Travel solutions: Am I out of luck on this Irish tour refund?

I reviewed the paper trail between you and the tour operator. Paddywagon responded to all of your email queries, explaining that it couldn't begin processing refunds until the Irish government began allowing people to return to work.

"Refunds must be done securely using the office equipment which cannot be removed from the building to allow for processing refunds remotely," a representative explained. "We wish to assure you that your refund is in the queue and will be processed as soon as it is safe for us to return. Please note, due to the high volume of refund requests we have received, it will take some time to get through the backlog."

You were losing your patience ─ and with good reason. By the end of the paper trail, you threatened to contact me. And that's exactly what you did. I have mixed feelings about that. On the one hand, I don't like to be brandished like a weapon, but on the other hand, I'm glad you reached out to me. One year really is too long for a refund.

Your tour operator should have had a mechanism in place for refunding that didn't involve someone being in a specific location. Had this dragged on longer, you might have filed a credit card dispute. Although you only have 60 days from the time you receive your bill under the Fair Credit Billing Act, some credit cards make exceptions for refund cases like yours.

I contacted Paddywagon on your behalf, and it sent you a full refund.

