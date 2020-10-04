Travel Solutions: Can I cancel my hotel because of the earthquake swarm?

Before becoming an author and the creator of the fashion line Blanc & Eclare, Jessica Jung was a member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation. Born in San Francisco, Jung’s young adult novel “Shine” (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $18.99) tells the story of Rachel, a young girl who dreams of becoming a singing sensation. Jung’s debut book is being released in 17 countries this fall. ACE Entertainment – the team behind the Netflix adaptation of the YA novel “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” – is developing “Shine” for film and television.