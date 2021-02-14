Travel Solutions: Can I get a refund if I cancel my passport application?

Q: I lost my passport recently. I sent an application for a passport renewal to the U.S. Department of State and paid $116. Yesterday, I got a letter back saying that I already had a passport (which I found in the meantime) but that they have already cashed my check.

When I contacted their office, a representative told me they would refund the money. Now they are saying they won’t refund me. How can they keep my money if I didn’t need to renew? — Wendy Taylor, Park Ridge, Illinois

A: When you lose your passport, you have to report it as lost or stolen to the State Department (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html/). You can’t just apply for a new one. When you do that, the State Department checks to see if you have an active passport. If you do, it sends your application back. But the government also cashes your check and gets to keep your money.

Why? According to Title 22 of the Code of Federal Regulations 51.51 and 51.55, passport execution fees are nonrefundable. It doesn’t matter what an official representative told you; the State Department is going to keep your money.