Travel solutions: Can I get my tour deposit back? It's been almost two years

Q: In 2019, I booked a trip to Antarctica through Aurora Expeditions, an Australian company. I reserved the tour through Expedition Trips, a Seattle-based travel agency. I made a $5,000 deposit and the trip was scheduled for late 2020.

Of course, all of these trips were canceled because of COVID-19. Aurora rescheduled the trip for November 2021, and we agreed to accept the reschedule.

But since that time, Aurora has rescheduled the trip two more times. Now, they are departing from Chile instead of Argentina due to COVID-19 restrictions. That, combined with some recent health issues, made the trip much less desirable.

I’ve been working with my travel agency, and Aurora has agreed to cancel our reservation and return our deposit.

Expedition Trips says it will take Aurora up to 90 days to issue a refund. We arranged the cancellation on Aug. 28, and they want until December to issue a refund. To me, that is outrageous. They’ve had my money since early 2019, and as we both know, had I been tardy in sending a deposit, they wouldn’t have been very forgiving. Issuing a refund should be merely the click of a button on a computer screen.