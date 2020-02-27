Travel Solutions: Can you help undo this Orbitz insurance charge?
Travel solutions

Travel Solutions: Can you help undo this Orbitz insurance charge?

  • Updated

I have a problem with Hertz and Orbitz. I recently reserved a rental car on Hertz through Orbitz. At the time, I paid $30 for a Collision Damage Plan to insure the car.

When I arrived in St. Louis to pick up the car, Hertz wouldn’t give me a rental because I was using a debit card. They had no means of entering my credit card number directly and they didn’t accept cash. I ended up renting from another car rental agency.

I contacted Orbitz to get a refund for the Collision Damage Plan. But I’ve just gotten the runaround. Orbitz claims Hertz gave me a car. That’s impossible since Hertz never got my debit card information. I’ve asked Hertz to send me a letter verifying that I didn’t rent, but it hasn’t.

I’m stuck. Orbitz won’t refund the Collision Damage Plan because it thinks I rented a car. Hertz won’t clear the matter up and keeps sending me back to Orbitz. Can you help me? — Wendy Thomas, Austell, Georgia

A: I’m sorry Hertz wouldn’t rent you a car. Some car rental companies won’t accept debit cards or cash for a rental. Your case is an important reminder that you should check with your car rental company before trying to use anything other than a major credit card.

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

But wait — shouldn’t you get your $30 car rental insurance refunded? I think so. Orbitz wouldn’t refund your rental because its records showed you had rented a car, and therefore took advantage of the policy.

Getting this Orbitz insurance charge cleared up should have been easy.

In fact, I think Orbitz should have owned up to this problem and reached out to Hertz on your behalf. The online travel agency shouldn’t have forced you to deal with Hertz. I mean, isn’t that what travel agents are supposed to do? Of course it is.

An appeal to a manager at Orbitz or Hertz might have helped move your case along, too. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of Orbitz customer service managers on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. (Orbitz is owned by Expedia.) I also list the executive contacts at Hertz.

I contacted Orbitz to find out what happened to your rental. It reviewed your file and found exactly the same thing: Its records showed that you rented the car.

“After further investigation by Hertz and following additional communication from Ms. Thomas to both Hertz and Orbitz, Hertz did eventually confirm that the reservation was never picked up due to billing issues,” an Orbitz spokeswoman said.

Orbitz refunded your $30.

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Taking the Kids -- on spring break
Travel

Taking the Kids -- on spring break

So will snow resorts and Orlando because spring breaks are so staggered through March and Easter. It isn't the same as everyone trying to get away at the same time, say Thanksgiving, Christmas or the Fourth of July. With our friends at Family Travel Forum, we've compiled Spring Break Ideas to Meet Every Family's Wish List-- and ones that won't bust the budget,...

+3
I had tons of fun riding an e-bike in a national park. I also broke the law. Oops
Travel

I had tons of fun riding an e-bike in a national park. I also broke the law. Oops

  • 8 min to read

GOLDEN GATE NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Calif. - I recently violated federal law high in the Marin Headlands overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge. How? By riding an electric bike for a mile along the Julian Trail, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The trail is popular with hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians. It was an accident. That old fire road is part of a vast regulatory ...

Should emotional support animals be allowed on a plane? Make your voice heard
Travel

Should emotional support animals be allowed on a plane? Make your voice heard

  • Updated

Get ready for growls and howls. Watch out for whimpering and whining. Be prepared for snappishness and snarling. The federal Department of Transportation is proposing new rules for emotional support animals, and those regulations may be coming to an aircraft near you. Some of you will applaud; some of you will be appalled. Of one thing I am fairly sure: Everyone will have an opinion by the ...

AAA overhauls Diamond Program for hotels and restaurants
Travel

AAA overhauls Diamond Program for hotels and restaurants

AAA announced it has overhauled its highly acclaimed AAA Diamond Program by replacing ratings with designations. For hotels and restaurants seeking the prestigious Diamond designation, the properties will need to be analyzed by professionally trained inspectors using member-driven criteria. The updated system eliminates unverified and biased ratings. One and Two Diamond hotels and restaurants ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News