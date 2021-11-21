Travel solutions: Delta Air Lines rescheduled my flight to NY. Can I get a refund?

Q: I had a confirmed round-trip flight from San Francisco to New York on Delta Air Lines. The flight was scheduled to depart at 8:30 a.m. A couple of days ago, I received a notice from Delta that Delta changed the flight departure time to 7 in the morning.

Seven in the morning? That’s ridiculous!

I live in Oakland, and my transportation to San Francisco is via Bay Area Rapid Transit. BART trains do not begin service until 6 a.m. on the weekends, making it impossible for me to get to the airport in time to make this flight.

The next available flight from San Francisco to New York via Delta is not until after 11 a.m. arriving in New York at 8:30 p.m., which is useless to me as I need to arrive in New York earlier than this 8:30 p.m. arrival time.

I needed a nonstop flight because of COVID-19 concerns. The cost of any alternatives — taxi or staying at an airport hotel the night before — is cost-prohibitive for me. I am a senior and the sole caretaker for my partner, who would be staying at home here in Oakland and has Parkinson’s, so I run on a tight schedule. The original departure time was perfect for my needs.