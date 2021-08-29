 Skip to main content
Travel solutions: Do I have to accept a credit for my canceled tour?
Travel solutions: Do I have to accept a credit for my canceled tour?

A group of friends and I booked a tour to Spain and Morocco through Tripmasters, a tour operator, in 2019. Our flights were on Delta Air Lines.

In March 2020, Delta rescheduled our return flights to Minneapolis because of COVID-19. This revised itinerary stopped in Boston with no return flight to Minneapolis. Delta issued a travel waiver and offered to reschedule the flights without penalty.

In April, I canceled our hotel reservations via email, spoke with Delta to cancel our flights and found out the tour operator made the flight reservations and owned the booking. Tripmasters also notified us that our hotels and the flight between Spain and Morocco were mostly nonrefundable.

I’ve contacted Tripmasters numerous times to request a full refund. A Tripmasters representative says we can only reschedule. In late April 2020, with COVID-19 raging in Spain, travel restrictions imposed and the continued closing of hotels and tourist locations, we knew this trip was impossible.

Can you help us get our $5,565 back? — Anita Alexander, Arden Hills, Minn.

A: I’m sorry to hear about your canceled trip. Yours was one of hundreds of thousands of similar tours canceled during the pandemic — with one exception. Delta had changed your schedule, which means your flight was fully refundable. Under Department of Transportation rules, if an airline makes a significant schedule change or cancels your flight, you get a refund. So your tour operator’s later claim that you could only reuse your ticket credit may not have been entirely accurate

You have some options. You could contact the airline directly to ask about your refund — I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Delta Air Lines executives on my consumer advocacy site at www.elliott.org/company-contacts/delta-air-lines-customer-service-contacts/. You also could have contacted your credit card company to see if a chargeback was a possibility. Sometimes it is. And you could have reached out to your state attorney general or the Department of Transportation for help.

I shared all the contacts for those agencies with you and also recommended that you put everything in writing with the tour operator — no phone calls. Having your communication in writing shows that you gave Tripmasters an opportunity to fix the problem before appealing it to someone else.

You followed my advice, and after some correspondence with Tripmasters, you contacted your state attorney general. Separately, you also sent emails to the Department of Transportation and the Federal Trade Commission. Wow, that’s what I call dedication!

It took another eight months, but you finally received a full refund from the tour operator. Congratulations on your successful self-advocacy.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org

If you're even thinking about an international trip this fall or next spring, adding travel insurance to your list of items to cover is not optional — it's necessary. Before anyone ever heard of COVID-19, the question, "Do I need travel insurance?" called for a complicated answer. COVID has added another dimension of complications — new risks and new requirements.

Born in Canada and based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, costume designer Beverley Huynh said after childhood vacations to California, Hawaii and the Bahamas, her family went on a trip that changed her life. "We were in Vietnam for six weeks and I got to see my parents' childhood home, met family I didn't know, and got to connect with my roots," said Huynh, whose work has been featured on "Van Helsing," "A Million Little Things" and "Arrow." "It oddly felt like home. Going to Vietnam felt like I was connecting with a piece of me I felt was missing. That trip changed everything and travel became a part of me that I never want to give up." See more of Huynh's work on Instagram (@bevwincostumes) and her website (www.bevwin.com).

Leaning back in my lounge chair, I enjoy the heat of the sun on my skin. A vibrant sea spreads out before me, but it's a sea of wildflowers. I'm not at the beach — I'm on a farm, looking out on Europe's largest high alpine meadow, manicured by munching goats and cows. In the distance, stark snow-dusted peaks tower boldly against the blue sky. These are Italy's Alps, the Dolomites.

"I was sad to see you focused only on air travel," a reader's email recently chided, and I plead not guilty. True, I haven't written much about rail travel lately, but that's not lack of interest; it's because everything railroad happens so slowly. Although rail transportation gets a big chunk of money in the infrastructure bill, most of the funds will be directed to fixing existing problems rather than creating new service.

