Travel solutions: Expedia problem leads to a missed flight

Q: I recently booked a flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia through Expedia for my family. A few weeks later, I contacted Expedia to make a change for my return flight. The agent made the booking and sent me confirmation.

When I tried to check in for my return flight — the one I had changed — I got a message “check in not available. Please contact agent.”

I contacted American Airlines. An agent told me that the flight was delayed, and that the delay would cause us to miss the connecting flight. But when they went to give us an alternate flight, they discovered that we actually had no tickets. According to American Airlines, Expedia had never paid for the flight or completed the bookings.

We were advised by American Airlines to call Expedia.

Expedia conceded that it made a mistake. There was now no alternate flight they could get us on for that day via American Airlines. A representative said there was a Delta flight, and that Expedia would pay for the tickets, but we would need to book them directly through Delta on our credit card and submit that receipt for expedited reimbursement.

We paid $1,489 for our tickets. Now Expedia is refusing to refund us. — Joanna Heath, Langhorne, Pa.