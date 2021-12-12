Travel solutions: Frontier Airlines promised me a full refund. What happened to it?

As a result, you received about $18 back from Frontier instead of the $253 you thought you would get. Making matters worse, it looks as if Frontier didn’t even try to reissue your flight credit, so you ended up with $18 and no flight credits. That doesn’t seem fair. After all, you didn’t cancel the flight — Frontier did.

I reviewed the paper trail between you and Frontier. Nice job on keeping all of your correspondence, by the way. It shows you repeatedly asking for something you were entitled to — a full refund. It also shows Frontier promising you that refund in writing. Why didn’t Frontier do what it said? I’m going to chalk this one up to pandemic confusion.

As a last resort, you could have reached out to one of the executive contacts at Frontier for help. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the top customer service executives at Frontier on my consumer advocacy site at elliott.org/company-contacts/frontier-airlines/. You can also file a complaint with the DOT at www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/file-consumer-complaint, which could have moved things along.

I reached out to Frontier on your behalf, and it issued the cash refund it had promised. A representative said your refund was already “in the queue” when I contacted it. You showed much more patience than Frontier deserved, but that patience was finally rewarded.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org