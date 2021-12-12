 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Travel solutions: Frontier Airlines promised me a full refund. What happened to it?
TRAVEL SOLUTIONS

Travel solutions: Frontier Airlines promised me a full refund. What happened to it?

Q: Frontier Airlines canceled my flights from Minneapolis to Denver last summer. I requested a refund since the next available flights were significantly later. Consequently, these Frontier flight cancellations qualify passengers for a refund under Department of Transportation regulations.

I have spent hours on hold with Frontier and talking to agents. When Frontier canceled my flights, a phone agent said they were able to find all of the payments I made by credit card and that every single one would be refunded to my Visa.

I don’t want or need any Frontier vouchers or flight credits. Several phone agents have assured me that they submitted a refund request, and I should wait seven to 10 business days for the refund to process. But I’ve been waiting for more than a year. Can you help me get my money back? — Kristy Heer, Minnetonka, Minn.

A: You’re right. Under Department of Transportation regulations, an airline owes you a refund if it cancels your flight. If you requested a refund, you should have received one within a week.

But it looks like there were a few complicating factors. You paid for your ticket with Frontier flight credits, which means you would have only been entitled to receive flight credits as a refund. However, it looks like a Frontier representative promised you a cash refund, even though you had paid with credits and paid only the taxes by credit card.

As a result, you received about $18 back from Frontier instead of the $253 you thought you would get. Making matters worse, it looks as if Frontier didn’t even try to reissue your flight credit, so you ended up with $18 and no flight credits. That doesn’t seem fair. After all, you didn’t cancel the flight — Frontier did.

I reviewed the paper trail between you and Frontier. Nice job on keeping all of your correspondence, by the way. It shows you repeatedly asking for something you were entitled to — a full refund. It also shows Frontier promising you that refund in writing. Why didn’t Frontier do what it said? I’m going to chalk this one up to pandemic confusion.

As a last resort, you could have reached out to one of the executive contacts at Frontier for help. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the top customer service executives at Frontier on my consumer advocacy site at elliott.org/company-contacts/frontier-airlines/. You can also file a complaint with the DOT at www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/file-consumer-complaint, which could have moved things along.

I reached out to Frontier on your behalf, and it issued the cash refund it had promised. A representative said your refund was already “in the queue” when I contacted it. You showed much more patience than Frontier deserved, but that patience was finally rewarded.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback
Travel

Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback

Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant.

How Much Does A Hotel Quarantine Cost?
Travel

How Much Does A Hotel Quarantine Cost?

Travel can come with unexpected expenses, now more than ever. While the Covid-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant continue to wreak havoc, a whole new category of unexpected travel expenses are arising. If you test positive and are stuck, a hotel quarantine can cost you a chunk of change. Understanding the potential costs involved is […]

Can I Travel To Mexico From The U.S.?
Travel

Can I Travel To Mexico From The U.S.?

Mexico has been the go-to vacation spot during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic due to its loose rules and restrictions on travel. But with the Omicron variant slowly creeping its way into society, many countries are adding tighter border control measures in hopes to keep the mutated strain at bay. Here is what you need to […]

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?
Travel

Can I Travel To Canada From The U.S.?

The Omicron variant is spreading—and countries are quickly reacting with fresh travel restrictions and entry requirements. As of November 30, six cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada. U.S. travelers are permitted to travel to Canada for leisure but only if they’re vaccinated. This applies whether you’re entering Canada by land border […]

Here Are The New Travel Restrictions For Americans Traveling To Europe
Travel

Here Are The New Travel Restrictions For Americans Traveling To Europe

This article will be updated regularly as new information becomes available. With the emergence of the potentially highly contagious Covid-19 Omicron variant, new travel restrictions and requirements are going into effect for U.S. travelers heading to Europe. Americans can still travel to European countries for now, although each country makes their own decisions about who […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News