Travel solutions: Help! Lufthansa canceled our tickets but kept our money

Q: Before the pandemic, my husband, my two friends and I were supposed to join a Gate 1 tour in Albania. Gate 1 booked us a Lufthansa flight, which consisted of three legs from San Francisco to Tirana via Amsterdam and Frankfurt. When we checked in at the gate in Amsterdam for the flight to Frankfurt, a Lufthansa representative told us that our reservation had been canceled. The agent at the boarding gate didn’t give us a reason for the cancellation. We had to buy a new ticket to get to Tirana.

When we returned, we sent an email to Lufthansa, requesting a refund for the ticket we had to buy. Lufthansa denied our request. It also rejected our appeal.

Can you help us get a refund of the $1,605 we had to pay for the new tickets? — Po Yee Fan, Oakland, Calif.

A: If Lufthansa canceled the flight, it should refund your ticket. But did Lufthansa cancel your flight?

Your daughter contacted Lufthansa on your behalf. The airline said its records show that while the flight operated on schedule, United Airlines canceled your reservation. (United is a code-share partner with Lufthansa Star Alliance.)