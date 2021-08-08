Travel solutions: Help! My Carnival cruise credit offer is sunk

Here’s the problem: Carnival’s emails to you were clear about its refund process. It had “fully automated” the refund and credit process, “avoiding the need to call us.”

“We urge you to carefully review this information and follow the online process, as calling us will not expedite your request,” it added.

I’m not sure if Carnival wanted you to call. Phoning it may have led to some confusion about the timing of your rebooking request. And since a phone call generates no paper trail, it’s really Carnival’s word against yours.

You said it should be Carnival’s responsibility to provide an exact date and name of the person you called and canceled the booking, as well as a transcript. But unfortunately, that’s not how it works. Although companies like Carnival have sophisticated call center technology that generates transcripts and tracks each conversation, the only way to access it is with a court order. And no one is going to hire a lawyer over a $500 deposit; it’s not cost-effective.

I recommended that you reach out to one of the cruise line’s executive contacts. I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of Carnival’s managers on my consumer advocacy site at www.elliott.org/company-contacts/carnival-cruise-lines/.

You emailed Carnival’s executives, as I suggested. Separately, I also reached out to Carnival on your behalf. It reviewed its records, including its phone logs, and fully refunded your deposit.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org