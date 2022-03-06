Travel solutions: Hertz billed her for eight extra days. Where's the refund?

Working on film sets doesn’t always offer a lot of downtime. But "American Siege" actress Anna Hindman said she was delighted she had the opportunity to experience the hospitality that Fitzgerald, Georgia, had to offer. “I was lucky to have some downtime to explore (and enjoy) the location,” said Hindman, who’s based out of Clarksville, Tennessee. “(Fitzgerald has) a cute downtown area with a great coffee and sandwich shop called Our Daily Bread. That was the first place that was recommended to me when I got there. I also ride motorcycles and some of the crew own and work at a motorcycle shop within walking distance from the cafe, so that was cool to look around in. Laffrey Witbrod, our cinematographer, and I also walked to this giant chicken that's being built in town. Someone said it's going to be an Airbnb. I would definitely stay there. Fitzgerald is known for its wild chickens.”