Travel solutions: I accidentally booked two rentals on Hotwire. Can I get a refund?

I booked a prepaid, nonrefundable rental car through Hotwire recently. Then, a few days later, I booked another car for the same dates by mistake.

I tried to cancel one of the bookings and request a refund. Hotwire refuses. Obviously, I can’t drive two cars at the same time. Their system shouldn’t allow someone to double book. I have used Hotwire for many years. Before this, I was a satisfied customer. Can you help me get my $178 back? — Robert Sharp, Swampscott, Massachusetts

A: You made two prepaid, nonrefundable car rental reservations through Hotwire. And they are, as you say, prepaid and nonrefundable. As a regular user of Hotwire, you should have known that.

But just how nonrefundable is nonrefundable? Well, I’ve talked to insiders at opaque sites like Hotwire, and here’s what they tell me: If you make an honest mistake when you book through the site and call right away, they can work with you to cancel the overlapping reservation. But the longer you wait, the harder it gets to fix something like this. And yes, by nonrefundable, they really mean nonrefundable. Well, mostly.