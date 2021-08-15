Travel solutions: I canceled my flight on Expedia, but my refund has flown away

If that doesn't yield any results, then you have to go back to both the agency and airline to find out who has the money and what they have done with it. By the way, I list the names, numbers and email addresses of Expedia's executives on my nonprofit consumer advocacy site at www.elliott.org/company-contacts/expedia-customer-service-contacts/.

This one is a little complicated. An Expedia representative initially told you that it did not have your money but that the airline had approved a refund. But when I asked Expedia about your case, it appears the airline only approved a flight credit, which was issued to you. Then, a few months later, the airline approved the refund request and processed the refund.

Expedia suggested that you check with your credit card. But the money wasn't there.

So what happened? Well, it turns out that when you asked your credit card about the refund, it initiated a dispute of the charges. So when the airline tried to return the money, it found that the original purchase had been disputed. That gummed up the works on your refund.

You never want to initiate a chargeback unless you have something to dispute. But after you clarified that you were only asking about the status of your refund, rather than disputing the purchase, the refund appeared in your account.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org