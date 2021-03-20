Travel solutions: I canceled my Vrbo rental – why can't I get the deposit back?

Last year, I booked a Vrbo rental in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I canceled the reservation because of the pandemic and received a partial refund. But I still haven’t received the $500 security damage deposit. I need your help getting it back.

I’ve been in touch with the property owner, Vrbo and the company handling the payments. They all are blame-shifting and no one will refund the money, even after three months of trying to get it back. We didn’t make the trip. Therefore, there was no damage to the property. Can you help me get my $500 back? — Billie Muckley, Hartville, Ohio

A: It doesn’t get any simpler than this. If your deposit was refundable, you should have received it by now.

So what’s going on?

Security deposits are an important part of the vacation rental system. It works exactly like a security deposit on an apartment. You pay a deposit and when your rental ends, the owner returns the money. If there’s damage to the rental, then the owner deducts the repair expense from the deposit.

With Vrbo, the deposit gets returned quickly — usually within a week of your last rental day. But what if you never used the rental?