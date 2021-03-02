Travel Solutions: I paid twice for my airline ticket – can I get one refunded?

Before the pandemic, I booked a Hawaii cruise for my daughter and myself on Norwegian Cruise Line. When I checked in for my outbound flight on United Airlines, an airline representative told me that NCL had not paid for my ticket.

I purchased a one-way ticket to make my connection. On the ship, I checked with guest relations, and they assured me that everything was correct for my return flight. But again, when I went to board my return flight, they said my ticket was not paid.

My daughter purchased my return flight ticket using her credit card. I have asked NCL for proof of payment to United Airlines on three separate occasions. A United Airlines representative said I couldn't get a refund for my new tickets because I had used them.

Can you help me? I'd like a refund of $2,557 from either NCL or United Airlines. — Ruby Tyson, Richmond Heights, Ohio

A: NCL should have paid for your flights. And since this happened a few months before the pandemic started, there's no excuse for this oversight.