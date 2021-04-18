Travel Solutions: I want a refund instead of a Royal Caribbean cruise credit

Royal Caribbean should have offered you the full 125% cruise credit quickly. But in the chaos of the mass cancellations, it did not. You asked your travel adviser, the cruise line and finally the cruise line’s executives to give you the full 125%. But the results were the same.

Should you be able to change your mind on a refund if Royal Caribbean can’t do what it promised? I think that’s debatable. One thing is for certain, though. The cruise line needs to either give you the full 125% cruise credit or a refund.

I like the way you handled your case. You started with your travel adviser but then escalated directly to the cruise line and then contacted the executives. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of Royal Caribbean’s managers on my consumer advocacy site at www.elliott.org/company-contacts/royal-caribbean/. You also kept almost everything in writing, which allowed you to have a paper trail of the correspondence between you and the cruise line. Nice work.

In the end, granting you a refund was up to Royal Caribbean. I contacted the cruise line on your behalf. It sent you the $2,101 cruise credit it promised via your travel agent.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers resolve their problems. His latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Contact him at elliott.org/help or chris@elliott.org.