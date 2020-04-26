Travel Solutions: Is travel insurance refundable after coronavirus cancellation?

While the United States has some of the most beautiful national parks in the world, some parks are more accessible for seniors than others. There are also few places in the U.S. where you’ll find so many stunning natural parks packed into a relatively small region as you will in Utah and Northern Arizona. Whether you’re looking to explore vertigo-inducing hikes like the notoriously dangerous Angel’s Landing, take a multi-day trek into the desert landscapes, or simply enjoy some easy sight-seeing on short, simple walks, there’s plenty here to in Utah.