Travel solutions: My Britrail Flexi Pass refund is taking forever. What should I do?

Before I get to the resolution on your case, l want to acknowledge the many emails I’ve received from readers about pandemic refund cases. You are done with them, you say — and I hear you. So am I! I think this may be our last one. Two years really is a record. And besides, we have a lot of other problems to solve for travelers, don’t we?

You were way too patient with your online agency and Britrail. I list the Britrail executive contacts on my consumer advocacy site at www.elliott.org/company-contacts/britrail/. I would have reached out to them — politely — and asked them for a refund. Alternatively, you could have contacted your credit card issuer to see if they would allow you to dispute the charge. A good credit card company would have fought for you to receive a prompt refund. A written promise to return the money would be viewed as a credit memo by some credit card dispute departments, and you would have received your money quickly.