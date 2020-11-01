Travel Solutions: My Vrbo rental is canceled -- but where's my refund?

Bob Gruen is a pre-eminent roll ‘n’ roll photographer who has captured images of icons such as John Lennon and Yoko Ono, the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner. In his latest book, “Right Place, Right Time: The Life of a Rock & Roll Photographer” (Abrams Press, $32.50), Gruen shares his stories and photos. Though he has traveled worldwide, he still remembers his first big solo trip. “My mom sent me to a school in Switzerland the summer I was 15,” said Gruen, who was born and raised in New York. “I traveled alone through Dublin and Paris and Geneva to get there. It was amazing. I loved traveling and eating new foods. I met students from other countries and learned about their cultures.”