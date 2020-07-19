Travel Solutions: No hot water in my vacation rental — and no refund

It's not often that an artist releases a new album that's actually decades old. But that's exactly what Doug Clifford did. Best known for his work with Creedence Clearwater Revival, his latest CD is "Magic Window" – songs he wrote and recorded in the mid-’80s. Splitting his time between Reno, Nevada, and Scottsdale, Arizona, Clifford said the vacations he has enjoyed in his adulthood (pre-coronavirus pandemic) are much better than his childhood road trips. "Any trip I took as a kid, I hated it," he said. "My dad smoked cigarettes and kept the windows rolled up." Fans may stay in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DougCosmoClifford/), Twitter (@DougCosmo) or his website, www.dougcosmoclifford.com.