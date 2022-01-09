Travel solutions: Orbitz switched her Aruba vacation ─ but not her hotel in Tahiti

According to your account, you were on the phone with an Orbitz representative discussing flight options. You wanted to change your ticket because you were concerned that you might not get to Tahiti because of COVID-19 testing requirements. Then the call either got cut off, or the agent hung up — you’re not sure which.

A web chat or an email could have provided a paper trail. But it looks like you tried to call Orbitz after the dropped call, so there was no paper trail. Any record of the conversations would be in call center recordings that Orbitz won’t let you listen to. You don’t know definitively what you said or what the agent said.

In a perfect world, you would be able to record every phone call with Orbitz and have access to the transcript. But recording a phone conversation is a hassle, and call center employees are often instructed to hang up when you tell them you’re recording the call. I guess only they can record.

Your vacation was part of a package, which means that you booked all of the components together, so it’s even more confusing to me that Orbitz could have changed your flight but not the hotel. Yep, this one’s a head scratcher.