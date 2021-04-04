Travel solutions: Please help me get a $1,443 refund from Pacific Holidays

Q: In 2019, I booked a tour of the Baltics through Pacific Holidays, a tour operator. Pacific Holidays canceled the trip because of COVID-19 in March 2020. In July, a Pacific Holidays representative promised me a full refund.

I have since developed metastatic breast cancer and can no longer travel. I have contacted Pacific Holidays numerous times, but so far I have not received a refund. I’ve paid $1,443 for services charged and not received. Please help me and intervene in this dispute. Thank you for your help. — Helene Rosenthal, Bedford, Massachusetts

A: I’m so sorry to hear about your health challenges and hope you are on the road to recovery. But your medical issues have nothing to do with this refund. If Pacific Holidays promised a refund, you should receive a refund — no matter your personal circumstances.

Your situation is a little complicated. According to the correspondence you shared with me, Pacific Holidays postponed your Baltic trip to October, and you accepted the new itinerary. But then when you developed health problems, you asked for a refund. Pacific Holidays granted you a refund in writing.