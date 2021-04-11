Travel Solutions: TAP Air Portugal rescheduled my flight — can I get a refund?

Q: In August 2019, I booked two round-trip tickets to Lisbon on TAP Air Portugal, using Flight Network, an online travel agency. In March 2020, two months before my scheduled departure, TAP notified me of a significant schedule change. My new outbound flight departed a day later than originally scheduled. My new return flight left two hours earlier.

Considering these changes, I requested a full refund, as all my travel plans were essentially negated. Almost two weeks later, Flight Network notified me that my flights were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that TAP was offering vouchers. I reminded Flight Network that my refund request was due to changes made by TAP and not the pandemic.

Flight Network again conveyed my request for a full refund. TAP responded to Flight Network with “We will advise our refund department of passenger’s decision” and “This case will be closed.” Not very reassuring. I understand these are trying times. However, I am concerned that my request may have been discarded or worse yet, that my refund may have been indefinitely postponed. Can you help me get my refund? — John Schmidt, New York