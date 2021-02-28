Travel Solutions: This BritRail pass refund request has gone off the rails

I bought a fully refundable BritRail pass, which gives you the ability to travel across the entire national rail network of Great Britain, for a trip last spring. I had to cancel my vacation after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the terms of my purchase, I could get a full refund if I was within 11 months of my purchase date (which I was). I asked my travel agent for a refund. A representative said that the company was experiencing delays and suggested that I call back in a few weeks. I did.

Despite repeated assurances that I would receive a refund, I have not. I understand the reason why there might have been some delays. But it's been three months since the agency has returned to full staffing and six months since my original request. Processing a refund is hardly a complicated process. Can you help me get my $244 back? — Stephen Wilkes, Chagrin Falls, Ohio

A: Wow, your BritRail refund request really went off the rails. Of course, your travel agent should have processed a quick refund. So why didn't it?