Travel solutions: This Legoland deal included tickets. Where are they?

A: Oh, you are in a tight spot. Once you’ve told the kids, you pretty much have to go. As a father of three myself, I have experienced that many times. And to give you an idea of how serious it got, we had to move to Orlando to satisfy their theme park cravings. But I digress.

The offer you received from Legoland New York Theme Park & Resort should have included theme park tickets. When you pointed this error out to the company, it should have fixed it right away.

Instead, the company led you through a proverbial Lego maze of calls and emails.

That’s too bad. I love Legoland. I’ve visited the Legolands in Florida and California with my kids, and they love it, too. OK, some of the little rides aren’t really for adults. But Legos speak to kids of all ages. When that happiness collapses like a poorly built tower, then no one is happy.

Maybe the most maddening part of your experience was dealing with Legoland’s customer-service agents. They offered neither a substantive response to your legitimate complaint nor a way to appeal your case. With the day of your arrival drawing closer, you had to do something.