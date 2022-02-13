Travel solutions: Travel agency canceled flight but didn't tell her. Now what?

Q: Last year, I bought roundtrip tickets through MyFlightSearch for my husband and me on Sun Country from Minneapolis to Newark. MyFlightSearch charged us $477 for these tickets.

The night before our flight, we tried to print our boarding passes on the Sun Country website but got the response that we had to check in at the airport. When we got to the check-in desk, a representative told us our tickets were not valid. Sun Country staff called MyFlightSearch and found out that they had canceled our reservations. We had to book a new, more expensive flight to Newark.

Neither Sun Country nor MyFlightSearch had notified us of this cancellation. While we were at the check-in desk, someone from MyFlightSearch called me on my cellphone and told me that he had emailed a notice to me. However, when I told him that there had been no emails or other contacts from MyFlightSearch after we received the e-tickets, he admitted that he had not, in fact, notified me but that he “had tried to.” He said that the amount that I had been charged was refunded to my credit card account.