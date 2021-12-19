Travel solutions: Uber charged me for a ride I never took. Can I get a refund?

Uber charged me for two trips from Katy, Texas, to Houston that I didn’t take. The charges were both for $87 with a $60 tip, for a total of $295. I immediately contacted both Uber and my credit card company.

Uber only credited one charge of $87 and claimed I made that reservation from my phone. So I’m responsible for $207. Uber says a fraud specialist reviewed my case.

I haven’t been to Katy. I’m certainly not going on any joyrides to Houston at 1:29 a.m. and 3:16 a.m., which is when these rides were taken.

My Bank of America credit card company said Uber claims I made the trips. I disputed the charges, but Bank of America sided with Uber.

Please help. I feel I did everything correctly by canceling my credit card and contacting both companies the day it happened. This is theft. — TJ Cain, Mount Pleasant, Texas

A: Uber should not charge you for rides you never ordered or used. And by the way, your bank should have sided with you in this dispute — but you already knew that.