Travel solutions: Vrbo offered a refund after my husband lost his job. Where is it?

Q: My husband unexpectedly lost his job last year [2021]. We had to cancel a two-day vacation rental through Vrbo. I spoke to a Vrbo representative, who agreed to issue a partial refund of $751. I waited a month but did not receive anything.

I called Vrbo and the company told me it approved the refund, but that I would need to contact the property owner since the owner was the one who was holding up the refund. I contacted him again. Now he says he doesn’t know anything about a refund and never agreed to a refund.

Can you help me sort this out? Initially, all I wanted was a refund of the cleaning fee since we weren’t there. But ideally, I would like them to honor their promise of a partial refund. — Betsy Bair, The Dalles, Ore.

A: Vrbo’s refund policies vary. You have to click on the property page to see the exact terms and conditions for your rental. Generally, they can range from a lenient policy that offers a 100% refund if you cancel at least 14 days before check-in, to a strict no-refund policy. On this point there’s no debate: You were past your refund period.