Travel solutions: What happened to my Vrbo deposit refund?
Travel solutions

Travel solutions: What happened to my Vrbo deposit refund?

I need your help with a Vrbo deposit refund. I booked a house in Mallow, Ireland, through the vacation rental site earlier this year. I paid $306, the first half of my deposit. Two days later, within the refund period, I canceled my rental.

Vrbo charged my credit card a day after I canceled. According to Vrbo, I was entitled to 100% of my refund.

The owner claims Vrbo hasn’t given him the deposit. I’ve called Vrbo three times. Each time they say they will get back with me in three days and that they will give me back my deposit. I never hear back.

Vrbo now claims it isn’t responsible for the initial payment — the owner is. Both the owner and Vrbo claim that neither of them has the deposit. I did notice that Vrbo changed its policy from giving the owner the initial deposit payment to keeping it until the customer stays. This change happened on the same day I canceled. I wonder if there was a computer glitch?

My deposit is now in limbo. Please help. — Linda Sattler, Ann Arbor, Michigan

A: You should have your Vrbo deposit refund by now. I’m sorry you don’t.

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The terms of your rental are in your confirmation. In your case, you booked your vacation rental more than three months before your arrival. (Vrbo’s refund policies range from “relaxed” to “strict.” Payments may be nonrefundable or fully refundable, depending on your host.)

Initially, it looked like your theory about the computer glitch might be true. Perhaps Vrbo lost your deposit while it was changing policies. But I reviewed the paper trail between you and Vrbo, and it looks as if that’s not the case. Vrbo maintained that the host had your deposit.

You spent a lot of time on the phone to get this Vrbo deposit refund sorted out. I always recommend creating a paper trail between you and the company, by which I mean, put everything in writing instead of calling. You can find the information for all the Vrbo executives on my consumer advocacy site.

I asked Vrbo about your case. A representative apologized for your “negative experience.” Vrbo’s records suggest you didn’t book your rental through its site. (Your records say otherwise.)

“This appears to be the result of a marketplace transaction between this consumer and the owner or manager of an individual vacation home,” she added.

In other words, Vrbo definitely doesn’t have your money. Interestingly, the rental you booked in Ireland has vanished from Vrbo. The owner removed it from the platform. A few days later, however, you received a note from Vrbo informing you that it had submitted a request to its accounting department to process a “concession payment” equal to your deposit.

Lesson learned: When you’re booking through an online vacation rental site, always, always pay through the site. If an owner tries to lure you into an offline transaction, you’re not protected.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine and the author of “How to Be the World’s Smartest Traveler.” You can email him at chris@elliott.org.

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bahamas vs. Barbados: Which Caribbean destination is best for you?
Travel

Bahamas vs. Barbados: Which Caribbean destination is best for you?

  • 7 min to read

Here's a fun exercise: Close your eyes and pick between the Bahamas and Barbados. At first thought, you might think the two Caribbean destinations are one and the same. After all, both are popular vacation spots for North Americans and Europeans, plus they boast warm weather year-round, pristine sand and turquoise water, activities to break up the beach time and killer rum punch. However, these two locations are quite different, especially when factoring in travel preferences and hurricane season. Your vacation days are precious, so let us help you choose the right destination for you.

+3
Belfast blooms with history, resilience
Travel

Belfast blooms with history, resilience

While these two claims to fame are hardly uplifting, Belfast's story is hardly a downer. Wandering through cheery downtown modern-day Belfast, it's hard to believe that the bright and bustling pedestrian center had been a subdued, traffic-free security zone not long ago. While Belfast has the rough edges of any industrial big city, you have to look for trouble to...

+5
National parks take center stage at Bush Center's Christmas exhibit
Travel

National parks take center stage at Bush Center's Christmas exhibit

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas - This holiday season at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the former first lady's love of the country's national parks and historic sites takes center stage. The museum's holiday exhibit gives visitors the chance to see how the White House was decorated for Christmas in 2007, including a replica of the official White House Blue Room tree that stands 18 feet tall ...

+4
Living it up at L.A. Live
Travel

Living it up at L.A. Live

L.A. Live has replaced Hollywood Boulevard as the bejeweled bellybutton of Los Angeles. What's your pleasure? High-stakes basketball? Red-carpet concerts? Stunning views? This downtown destination has them all. Maybe I'm biased, but I'd say it rivals New York's Times Square for things to do, places to go, celebrities to see. Jack Nicholson is its honorary king, LeBron James its court jester, ...

The challenges of holiday travel with a sleep disorder
Travel

The challenges of holiday travel with a sleep disorder

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, and it can be even more stressful for travelers who have a sleep disorder. It's estimated that between 50 million and 70 million Americans are living with sleep disorders. Sleep disorders interfere with natural sleep patterns (called circadian rhythms) and can include insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy and somnambulism or ...

+10
On Lake Titicaca in Peru, villagers want to draw tourists — but on their own terms
Travel

On Lake Titicaca in Peru, villagers want to draw tourists — but on their own terms

PUNO, Peru - In the beginning, there was a lake cradled in the mountains of a high plateau in the Andes. How it got here was simple: The universe cried, and its tears flooded the world. Mankind had disobeyed the gods, and the gods sent in pumas. Lake Titicaca - literally, pumas of stone - is proof, tragedy burnished into beauty. Standing on a quay in Puno, a city on the lake's western shore, ...

Paso Robles: Bruce Munro's massive 'Field of Light' art exhibit extended through June
Travel

Paso Robles: Bruce Munro's massive 'Field of Light' art exhibit extended through June

The outdoor light exhibit created by British artist Bruce Munro in a Paso Robles, Calif., field has been a big hit. Now organizers have extended the run through the end of June because of "overwhelming public demand," according to a news release last week. "Field of Light at Sensorio" planted more than 58,000 solar-powered stemmed lights in a rolling landscape in which flowers "bloom" as ...

Winter weather got you dreaming of a cruise? New rankings list best bets for families, couples and more
Travel

Winter weather got you dreaming of a cruise? New rankings list best bets for families, couples and more

If the frigid temperatures and early snowstorms have you hankering to take a cruise, a new report can help you choose the right one. U.S. News & World Report recently rolled out its annual cruise line rankings for 2020, evaluating 17 operators across half a dozen categories, including best bets for the money and for families. Disney Cruise Line once again landed the top berth for families, ...

FAA taking comment on Vegas-area ‘NextGen’ flight path plans
Travel

FAA taking comment on Vegas-area ‘NextGen’ flight path plans

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. aviation officials are giving southern Nevada residents a chance to comment about new flight paths due to begin in 2020 in the skies over Las Vegas as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s sweeping Next Generation Air Transportation System.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News