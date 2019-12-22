Travel solutions: What happened to my Vrbo deposit refund?

Here's a fun exercise: Close your eyes and pick between the Bahamas and Barbados. At first thought, you might think the two Caribbean destinations are one and the same. After all, both are popular vacation spots for North Americans and Europeans, plus they boast warm weather year-round, pristine sand and turquoise water, activities to break up the beach time and killer rum punch. However, these two locations are quite different, especially when factoring in travel preferences and hurricane season. Your vacation days are precious, so let us help you choose the right destination for you.