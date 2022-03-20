Travel solutions: Where's my ticket refund from GotoGate? It's been eight months

So, what happened? Well, it looks like you made your booking through a third party, a German online agency called MyTrip. It appears the agency then contracted with GotoGate for your tickets, which then made the reservation through SriLankan Airlines. That’s a lot of parties involved but not uncommon.

I get a lot of emails from readers asking why people bother dealing with third parties. Why not book directly through an airline? In your case, that would have vastly simplified the refund process. But others might want to work with a trusted travel advisor or access special deals that an online agency might have.

You kept a comprehensive paper trail. You have an email from MyTrip verifying that SriLankan Airlines processed the refund in December. That’s a key piece of evidence, and all my team and I needed to crack this case.

Question is, could you have done it yourself? I think so. You could have appealed to an executive at GotoGate (we publish the names, numbers and email addresses of GotoGate’s customer service managers on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org).