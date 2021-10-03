Travel solutions: Where's our promised refund from Singapore Airlines?

Holiday travel this year is likely to be a stressful experience, with lots of folks trying to get somewhere, understaffed TSA and airlines, and a bunch of annoying COVID-19 requirements. One way to de-stress a flight is to move up from coach/main cabin/economy to a better class. A long time ago, I wrote that moving from the main cabin to business or first class is like moving from a slum to a penthouse, and that's still the case. These days, the main cabin you're most likely to find features six-across seats with near-zero legroom on a plane in either the 737 or A320 family. And face it: There's nothing — repeat nothing — an airline can do to provide a comfortable flight in those conditions. You don't enjoy such a flight; you endure it. You can escape an otherwise unpleasant trip by moving to a better product, but you'll have to pay.