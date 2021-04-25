Travel Solutions: Where's the refund for my upgrade on Cathay Pacific?

Q: I recently requested a refund from Overseas Adventure Travel for an air ticket I purchased through them for a Cathay Pacific flight. I had booked a round-trip premium economy ticket from San Francisco to Hong Kong. A representative from OAT air department recommended this upgrade to premium economy because Cathay Pacific had a special rate. I paid OAT an extra $1,300 for this upgrade.

On the flight from San Francisco to Hong Kong, I was not seated in premium economy. The reason for this action by Cathay Pacific was a change in aircraft. Even at check-in online, the change in seating was not revealed. I was very upset and stressed. I paid good money to be seated in a seat of my choice for this 12-hour flight.

I have contacted OAT several times. They keep telling me that it takes time to get a refund from the airlines. I believe that going on four months is way too long of a wait. I desire a refund from OAT to my account of $650, half of the round-trip ticket. Can you help me? — Margaret Carroll, Livermore, California

A: If you had a ticket in premium economy, you should have sat in premium economy. Cathay Pacific could have been more proactive about notifying you, and the refund should have been automatic and much faster.