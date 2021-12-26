Travel solutions: Where's the refund from her canceled Canadian rail tour?

You have to dig deep into the company’s terms and conditions — and know a little French — to figure out your rights when it cancels a tour.

Section 12 says, “Other than as a result of force majeure, Rocky Mountaineer will repay the deposit or charges for the itinerary or, where appropriate, a reasonable pro-rata share thereof.” A force majeure is an unforeseen circumstance like a pandemic. In other words, if it’s an event beyond the control of your tour operator, and if it has to cancel, it gets to keep your money — and, presumably, will offer a credit.

It’s hard to argue with a contract you’ve already signed. But you could have reached out to someone higher up at the tour operator to plead your case. I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of the customer service contacts at Rocky Mountaineer on my consumer advocacy site at elliott.org/company-contacts/rocky-mountaineer/.

But I’m not sure that would have worked. Technically, you agreed to this contract, even though it may have conflicted with some state laws. And that’s why I recommended that you reach out to your attorney general to find out if the agreement with Rocky Mountaineer might have run afoul of any North Carolina consumer protections.

You filed a complaint with your attorney general. In response, you heard from a lawyer representing Rocky Mountaineer. The representative offered you a $1,900 refund for the portion of your trip that included some of your hotel stays. That’s less than you wanted, but you accepted the refund and will use the rest of the credit for a rail tour next summer.

