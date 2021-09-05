Travel solutions: Where's the refund from my canceled Lufthansa flight?

Last year, I booked airline tickets from Prague to Los Angeles through SkyLux, an online ticket broker. After Lufthansa canceled my flight at the last minute, a SkyLux agent promised that the company had refunded my money, but that I needed to pay for a new ticket.

The money had not been refunded. I paid for two tickets. The second one, needless to say, was more expensive than the first. I've been calling and emailing for nine months asking to be refunded, still nothing! When I asked for a manager, they would not give me anyone else to speak with aside from the original booking agent. Can you help me get a refund? ─ Michelle Alexander, Los Angeles

A: I'm sorry that SkyLux didn't refund your ticket as promised. It's hard to describe the chaos that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines canceled flights. Travel agencies tried to rebook the tickets or secure refunds. The situation left customers confused and irritated.

Nine months is way too long to wait for a refund, of course. It looks as if Lufthansa sent your refund to SkyLux. But somehow, the money didn't make it to you. Then you contacted the online ticket broker, and there was some confusion about who had the money. Finally, you decided to dispute your charges under the Fair Credit Billing Act. SkyLux fought the dispute and won.