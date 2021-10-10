Travel solutions: Why can't I get a refund for my shuttle reservations in Italy?

But to have the opposite problem — well, that’s a “man bites dog” kind of story.

As far as I’m concerned, you should be able to receive a refund any way you want. Cash, credit, gold bullion. It doesn’t matter. A company may choose to place restrictions on how it sends refunds, but that doesn’t make it right.

It’s important to be cautious about accepting money from strangers on PayPal. I have a lot of cautionary tales about scams like that on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. But it appears the company identified itself by name, so you should have known that it was Civitavecchia Shuttle. And the assurances offered by the representatives that it is not a scam were believable.

I think the pandemic just turned everything on its head, including refund processes. If I had to guess, I’d say Civitavecchia Shuttle made some changes to its credit-card processing systems, which meant that it had to find another way to send refunds.

Incidentally, this is not just a pandemic issue. When you receive compensation for a delayed flight in Europe, the airline will ask for your bank account information. That’s common in Europe. Readers often ask me if that’s a scam. It isn’t.

I reached out to Civitavecchia Shuttle on your behalf, and it initiated a refund again. This time, I recommended that you accept the money. You figured out how to use your PayPal account, you accepted the money and now you have a full refund.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org