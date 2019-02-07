Stanley Johnson’s career as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks lasted just 24 hours.
Before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the former Wildcat was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Jason Smith in exchange for forward Nikola Mirotic, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. One day earlier, Johnson was traded from the Detroit Pistons to Milwaukee for Thon Maker.
Johnson, a first-round lottery pick from 2015, is in his fourth season in the NBA. He’s averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.
At 22 years old, Johnson set to earn $3.9 million this season in his final year of a rookie contract. He’ll become a restricted free agent if the Pelicans don’t issue a $5.3 million qualifying offer following this season.
He will team up with fellow ex-Wildcat Solomon Hill, who was taken out of the New Orleans starting lineup Monday against the Pacers.
Hill had been mentioned as a possible asset in trade talks between New Orleans and the Lakers for Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.
Johnson will compete for minutes with E’Twaun Moore and Darius Miller at small forward, and Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark for shooting guard.