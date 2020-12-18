 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Travonne Smith

Travonne Smith

  • Updated

Travonne Smith, U.S. House of Representatives - Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick AZ-02

When Travonne Smith came to Tucson eight years ago by way of Selma, she renewed her commitment to community. A life-long volunteer and community organizer, she assisted youth and their families with DACA applications with Keep Tucson Together at Southside Presbyterian Church and Pueblo High School. Her volunteer work led to helping with Cross Streets Community, Sanctuary Accompaniment, La Escuelita, and more at Southside. She has served as an Elder of Children and Youth and a Deacon at Southside for six years. As her passion for positive change increased, she became more active in political organizing. She is a leader in the Pima County Democratic Party, Progressive Democrats of Southern AZ and Dem Disability Caucus. She is a proud collective member of the Peoples' Defense Initiative (PDI). Her work on PDI's initiative Prop. 205, Tucson Families Free and Together, has deepened her commitment to community empowerment and people led movement work

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News