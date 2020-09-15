Tre’ Jackson-Navarrette of Truelli Nature

When a string of Tre’ Jackson-Navarrette’s family members were diagnosed with a number of different illnesses, she became inspired to make natural skincare products.
“Having personally struggled with and witnessing loved ones struggling with health issues, I really became adamant about finding safe, effective every-day essentials that are actually beneficial to our health,” Jackson-Navarrette, owner of locally-based Truelli Nature, said on her shop’s website.
Jackson-Navarrette started making products at home about six years ago and started selling them about a year and a half ago.
“Science was always my favorite growing up,” Jackson-Navarrette says. “I was always doing experiments and making stuff. And the skincare aspect — I was always a collector. My grandma would always tell me, ‘You need to care of your skin’ and I didn’t realize it back then.”
But when Jackson-Navarrette started reading labels on products sitting on store shelves — listing off several unpronounceable ingredients — she decided it was important that Truelli Nature’s products be plant-based, eco-friendly and cruelty-free.
“This is my hobby that kind of grew and expanded,” she said.
