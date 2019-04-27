Marana High School’s record-setting passer Trenton Bourguet has accepted an offer from ASU football coach Herm Edwards to walk on and be part of the Sun Devils’ football program. Bourguet passed for 7,612 yards at Marana, with 86 touchdowns, but he wasn’t recruited heavily because he is not quite 6 feet tall. But I think having Bourguet in your quarterback room is a lot like Arizona having Rhett Rodriguez on the team. His football IQ is off the charts and he’ll be a plus mixing with the other QBs day to day. The Sun Devils also got an “in” with the Bourguet family on what seems an inevitable recruiting chase for Salpointe Catholic sophomore-to-be Treyson Bourguet in the Class of 2022. The only other Tucsonan ever to suit up at QB for Arizona State was Sunnyside’s Bobby Valdez, and he did it in the late 1980s.