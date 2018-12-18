Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-6
Weight: 280 pounds
Hometown (JuCo): Arlington, Texas (Navarro College)
When he committed: Nov. 25, 2018
How he fits: Mason was Arizona’s fourth defensive line commitment to the 2019 class, joining Dallas defensive tackle Kane Bradford, Eastern Arizona’s Myles Tapusoa and Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen.
Mason is ranked as the seventh-best junior college prospect in Texas and 13th-best defensive tackle nationally, per 247Sports.com.
He could be one of the more important recruits of the 2019 class when it’s all said and done, because not only does he fill a position of need, but he’s recently played two years at Navarro College in the state of Texas.
According to the Navarro College roster, Mason’s 6-foot-6-inch frame made him the tallest defensive lineman on the roster. His size, experience and Texas pedigree could make him a viable asset for the UA’s defensive front.
Mason had offers from Southern Miss and Nebraska, but chose the UA for playing time. Arizona will lose starter Dereck Boles to graduation and could potentially be without PJ Johnson — another juco product who played at City College of San Francisco — for the 2019 season. That would leave Kurtis Brown, Mykee Irving, Finton Connolly, Sione Taufahema and Nahe Sulunga at defensive tackle.
Connolly is the only one out of that group who has received consistent playing time.
If Johnson does return and with the other prospects, including Mason, the Wildcats could have a monstrous defensive front, especially the interior group. Considering Arizona coughed up 4.2 yards per rush this year, the Wildcats could use large bodies to fill the gaps, but Mason weighing only 280 pounds allows him to move around and make plays.