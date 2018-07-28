Among those in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday to celebrate the Hall of Fame induction of ex-Wildcat infielder Trevor Hoffman will be the man who recruited him to Arizona, Jerry Stitt, and the UA’s longtime equipment manger Bobby Bensinger, who now works for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 1988, Hoffman, who played third base for the Wildcats that season, failed to make an all-conference team that included future MLB players Eric Karros, Pat Listach, Bret Boone and Mike Mussina. It also included USC third baseman and future NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, a Sahuaro High School grad, who was a two-sport athlete for the Trojans. You never know right?