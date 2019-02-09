Arizona opens its 2019 baseball season Friday evening at Hi Corbett Field against UMass Lowell, and the draw will be the jersey retirement ceremony for ex-Wildcat and MLB Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman. Earlier in the day, Hoffman will hold a “Fireside Chat” at the UA Student Union with those from the Eller Sports Management program and with UA donors. The school’s Sports Management program began in 2010 and has become so popular that it now offers a minor and a certificate program to about 500 students each year.