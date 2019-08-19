The rundown: Bourguet is a 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound sophomore at Salpointe Catholic.
Who he is: Bourguet played in three varsity games as a freshman at Marana High School before transferring to Salpointe in the offseason. The experience was much-needed for the younger Bourguet.
“It was nerve-wracking. I never played varsity before, but once I threw my first touchdown, I was like, ‘Wow I can do this,’” he said. “Two drives later, I threw my first (interception) so I made sure my head was leveled and I didn’t get too big-headed.”
Bourguet and his other older brother Coben are the latest additions to a potent Salpointe offense, which also features five-star running back Bijan Robinson, two-way star Lathan Ransom, wide receiver Dae han Chang, guard Bruno Fina and offensive tackle Jonah Miller.
Bourguet is battling 6-3 senior quarterback Jackson Bolin for the starting spot. Salpointe Catholic coach Dennis Bene describes it as a “healthy competition.”
“Two talented players at that position will obviously push each other and that’s what good teams have,” Bene said. “Those two have done that since the summer.”
Regardless of whether Bourguet starts under center this year, he has the potential to become one of the top quarterbacks in Arizona for the next three years.
Proof he’s good: Bourguet led the Tucson Turf Elite club team to another Pylon 7-on-7 national championship in Atlanta. That was just the first step to what would be a busy summer for Bourguet. He attended the Texas Longhorns football camp in June, and the UA coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, scouted the sophomore during throwing drills. Days later, Arizona offered Bourguet a scholarship.
“I was shocked. I couldn’t stop smiling and so was my family when they found out,” Bourguet said. “U of A is definitely a place I can see playing at for four years. It just feels like home.”
Bourguet is one of five Lancers to hold a Power 5 conference offer.
He said it: “(UA) clearly evaluated him and they can see the potential there. For a young quarterback, he has a lot of ability, good size and is very accurate. He throws a catchable football and has a good foundation to build his skill set on. … He just has that ‘it’ factor that successful quarterbacks need to have.” — Bene