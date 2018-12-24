Tucson was named one of seven rising cities that should be on your 2019 travel bucket list. Lucky for us, we live in the Old Pueblo and don't have to add it to our bucket list.
TripAdvisor recognizes Tucson's weather and outdoorsy activities, but also takes notice of the "share of history and culture."
"With a history that goes back much further than many of its southwestern neighbors, Tucson boasts turn-of-the-century architecture, historic neighborhoods, museums and the Mission San Xavier del Bac," the list says.
