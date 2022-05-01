 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trisha Douglass

Name: Trisha Douglass

Job Title: Professional Development Specialist

Organization: Tucson Medical Center

Education: ADN in 1996 from Mohave Community College, BSN, May 2015 from ASU, MSN-Ed, March 2020 from GCU

Professional Affiliations: ANPD, ANA

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I started working as nurse almost 27 years ago. I have worked in many areas of nursing throughout my career. In my current position, I focus on education for new graduate nurses, new hires to TMC as well as house-wide education. I enjoy the teaching parts. I love to learn and when you are teaching you are learning in order to keep up with progress, new information and sometimes refreshing on things you already know but have forgotten.

I am however interested in holistic nursing with focus on prevention. Health care today is focused so much on disease and treatments but if we as health care workers focused more on prevention and education, we may not be able to stop disease but slow it down possibly or change the course for many of our patients.

