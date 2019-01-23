Not only has USC struggled with as many injuries as anyone in the Pac-12 this season, but behavioral issues haven’t helped.
USC coach Andy Enfield suspended guard Jordan Usher last month for an undisclosed conduct issue, and Usher soon transferred to Georgia Tech, while standout freshman guard Kevin Porter Jr. has missed the past two games because of another undisclosed conduct issue.
Enfield said last weekend he would evaluate Porter’s future this week but there was no indication Wednesday from USC if Porter would play Thursday.
“It’s very disappointing,” Enfield told the Los Angeles Times. “We need all our players to be healthy and available. The last thing you want to do as a head coach is suspend any of your players, but when there’s conduct issues, we have no choice.”
Just in case, UA is preparing to deal with Porter’s five-star ability to shoot or drive.
“He’s a really talented player,” Miller said. “We know he can score in bunches. He can do it driving the ball. He can do it especially in transition.
“We always look at those guys if there’s a chance they’re going to play we assume they’re going to play and prepare accordingly.”