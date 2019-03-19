What it is: Like eFG, true shooting percentage tries to better measure a player’s ability to shoot and score points.
Why it matters: True shooting percentage is still another way to gauge a player’s shot. The statistics factors in free throws, unlike eFG. TS%, along with a player's free throws attempts rate, is an effective way to see how efficiently a player can score.
How it's calculated: Points / 2 x True Shot Attempts
National leaders: Gonzaga leads the nation with a true shooting percentage of 62.7.
How Arizona did: The Wildcats' true shooting percentage of 52.6 ranked 267th in nation and 11th in Pac-12.