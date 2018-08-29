President Donald Trump is endorsing the Republican nominee in Arizona's U.S. Senate race.
McSally is a congresswoman who defeated two other Republicans Tuesday night to win the party's nomination in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.
In a tweet Wednesday, Trump says McSally is "an extraordinary woman."
Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018
The former Air Force combat pilot defeated former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and fellow immigration hard-liner Kelli Ward.
McSally's Democratic opponent is fellow U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema.